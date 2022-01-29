Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi accuses authorities of stopping release of Congress manifesto for youths

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Prayagraj administration of stopping the release of her partys manifesto for youths while taking no action against BJPO leaders allegedly indulging in making hate speeches.She also accused the Election Commission of crushing democracy allegedly in collusion with local administration.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:38 IST
Priyanka Gandhi accuses authorities of stopping release of Congress manifesto for youths
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Prayagraj administration of stopping the release of her party's manifesto for youths while taking no action against BJPO leaders allegedly indulging in making hate speeches.

She also accused the Election Commission of crushing democracy allegedly in collusion with local administration. ''The BJP leaders campaigned with the crowd and talked hateful things. The administration, however, did not take any action. But the Congress party was stopped from releasing its youth manifesto in Prayagraj today,'' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi. ''Under the pressure of the government, the Election Commission and administration are engaged in crushing democracy and the agenda of the youth. (Is it) fair?" she asked in her tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022