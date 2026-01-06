Senior Congress Leader Attacked in Maharashtra

Senior Congress leader Hidayat Patel was subjected to a brutal attack in Akola district, Maharashtra, shortly after offering namaz at a local mosque. The 66-year-old politician was assaulted by unknown assailants wielding sharp weapons, resulting in serious injuries.

The attack took place in Akot taluka around 1.30 pm, upon Patel's exit from the Jama Masjid in Mohala. Early reports suggest the motive behind the attack is related to an old enmity. Local residents acted swiftly, transporting Patel to a nearby private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. Akot rural police have filed a charge and have mobilized teams dedicated to the case. The attack has intensified concerns about the safety of political figures in the region.