Senior Congress Leader Attacked in Maharashtra

Hidayat Patel, a senior Congress leader from Akola, Maharashtra, was seriously injured after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants post-namaz outside a mosque. The 66-year-old, said to be targeted over an old enmity, is currently receiving medical treatment. Police are actively investigating the attack.

Updated: 06-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:15 IST
Senior Congress leader Hidayat Patel was subjected to a brutal attack in Akola district, Maharashtra, shortly after offering namaz at a local mosque. The 66-year-old politician was assaulted by unknown assailants wielding sharp weapons, resulting in serious injuries.

The attack took place in Akot taluka around 1.30 pm, upon Patel's exit from the Jama Masjid in Mohala. Early reports suggest the motive behind the attack is related to an old enmity. Local residents acted swiftly, transporting Patel to a nearby private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. Akot rural police have filed a charge and have mobilized teams dedicated to the case. The attack has intensified concerns about the safety of political figures in the region.

