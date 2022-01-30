Left Menu

One arrogant person still sitting with eyes closed: Rahul slams govt on unemployment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:08 IST
One arrogant person still sitting with eyes closed: Rahul slams govt on unemployment
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of employment, saying statistics show why students are compelled to undertaking 'satyagraha' but ''one arrogant person is still sitting with his eyes closed''.

His attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that there are 3.03 crore youth do not have work in the country.

Tagging the media report, Gandhi tweeted, ''These statistics show why students are compelled to undertake satyagraha''.

''One arrogant person is still sitting with his eyes closed!'' he said.

Gandhi has been criticising the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the economy and in reining in unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022