Akhilesh Yadav promised change, brought in disrepute to UP as CM: State minister

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Sunday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of discarding his 2012 poll promise to change the fate of the state and bringing in disrepute instead for it after assuming the power.

The Samajwadi Party had won the 2012 UP assembly elections, leading to the formation of the government headed by Yadav.

''Some people are talking of bringing in a change in UP today. My direct question to them is that he was made to sit on the chair (of CM) in 2012 by the people with great hope. But he threw away his promises into the dustbin," Pathak told reporters here.

"He wrote a story which was not of change ('badlaav') but disrepute ('badnaami')," the minister added. "During the SP reign, there had been loot of the state's resources. This was the story of the looting of jobs of youths. It was the story of the tyranny of goons and rioters," he alleged.

"The height of this was when he made a rape accused a Cabinet minister,'' Pathak said, apparently referring to Gayatri Prajapati.

The state law minister also said the "actual staging" of riots took place during the SP government's tenure.

''In the previous government, more than 700 riots took place in the state. Maybe the SP chief has forgotten them. But the public has not," he said.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who recently joined the BJP, said that UP was in danger before 2017.

''The BJP changed the situation with its good intention. In the last five years, neither there was any scam nor any riot,'' she said.

Aparna Yadav also mocked the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's poll slogan 'Ladhki Hoon, Ladh Sakti Hoon'.

''As many as 12 women Congress workers did not get tickets in Punjab. The president of Uttarakhand's Mahila Congress had to face insult. Only giving slogans will not work. You have to show it by doing work with good intention," she said. PTI NAV RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)