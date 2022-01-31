Left Menu

Rahul, Priyanka condole loss of lives in Kanpur road accident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and asked party workers to help those in need.At least six people reportedly died and several others were injured when an electric bus lost control in Kanpur and ran over bystanders.In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, The road accident in Kanpur is very unfortunate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 10:47 IST
Rahul, Priyanka condole loss of lives in Kanpur road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and asked party workers to help those in need.

At least six people reportedly died and several others were injured when an electric bus lost control in Kanpur and ran over bystanders.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''The road accident in Kanpur is very unfortunate. My condolences to all those who lost their dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured''.

''My appeal to Congress workers to help in every possible way,'' he also said.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in the accident and wished early recovery of the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022