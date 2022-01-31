PM condoles loss of lives in Kanpur road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least six people reportedly died and several others were injured when an electric bus lost control in Kanpur and ran over bystanders.

''Very sad to learn about the road accident in Babupurwa area of ​​Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident,'' he said.

