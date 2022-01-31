Left Menu

Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh to file nomination from Patialia seat today

Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh sought blessings from the sword of Guru Gobind Singh before heading for filing the nomination from Patiala on Monday.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:26 IST
Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh to file nomination from Patialia seat today
Amarinder Singh seeking blessing from Guru Gobind Singh sword before filing nomination papers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh sought blessings from the sword of Guru Gobind Singh before heading for filing the nomination from Patiala on Monday. Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister in September last year, subsequently left the Congress party and formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

After the Central government withdrew the three contentious farm laws, Amarinder Singh joined hands with BJP to contest the election in the state. The PLC is contesting on 37 seats along with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022