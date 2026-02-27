Jammu & Kashmir Eyes Historic Ranji Trophy Victory

In an exhilarating showdown, Jammu and Kashmir stand poised to clinch their inaugural Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka, thanks to a stellar show from pacer Auqib Nabi and opener Qamran Iqbal. As the penultimate day unfolds in Hubballi, J&K holds a commanding 477-run lead.

Nabi, whose emphatic bowling earned him figures of 5/54, proved decisive in skittling Karnataka out for 293, overshadowing a lone resistance from former captain Mayank Agarwal. Complementing the bowling maestro, Qamran Iqbal's brisk 94 not out further fortified J&K's dominance.

Amid the anticipation, J&K's Sahil Lotra expressed pride in his team's journey. With just one and a half days left, the stage is set for a historic triumph, drawing high-profile spectators including J&K CM Omar Abdullah and BCCI president Mithun Manhas to witness cricket history in the making.

(With inputs from agencies.)