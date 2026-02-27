Jammu & Kashmir Eyes Historic Ranji Trophy Victory
Jammu and Kashmir are on the brink of winning their first Ranji Trophy title, thanks to impressive performances by pacer Auqib Nabi and opener Qamran Iqbal. As they lead Karnataka by 477 runs, the team is poised for a historic win with the match nearing its conclusion in Hubballi.
In an exhilarating showdown, Jammu and Kashmir stand poised to clinch their inaugural Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka, thanks to a stellar show from pacer Auqib Nabi and opener Qamran Iqbal. As the penultimate day unfolds in Hubballi, J&K holds a commanding 477-run lead.
Nabi, whose emphatic bowling earned him figures of 5/54, proved decisive in skittling Karnataka out for 293, overshadowing a lone resistance from former captain Mayank Agarwal. Complementing the bowling maestro, Qamran Iqbal's brisk 94 not out further fortified J&K's dominance.
Amid the anticipation, J&K's Sahil Lotra expressed pride in his team's journey. With just one and a half days left, the stage is set for a historic triumph, drawing high-profile spectators including J&K CM Omar Abdullah and BCCI president Mithun Manhas to witness cricket history in the making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
