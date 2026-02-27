Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Eyes Historic Ranji Trophy Victory

Jammu and Kashmir are on the brink of winning their first Ranji Trophy title, thanks to impressive performances by pacer Auqib Nabi and opener Qamran Iqbal. As they lead Karnataka by 477 runs, the team is poised for a historic win with the match nearing its conclusion in Hubballi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:25 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Eyes Historic Ranji Trophy Victory

In an exhilarating showdown, Jammu and Kashmir stand poised to clinch their inaugural Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka, thanks to a stellar show from pacer Auqib Nabi and opener Qamran Iqbal. As the penultimate day unfolds in Hubballi, J&K holds a commanding 477-run lead.

Nabi, whose emphatic bowling earned him figures of 5/54, proved decisive in skittling Karnataka out for 293, overshadowing a lone resistance from former captain Mayank Agarwal. Complementing the bowling maestro, Qamran Iqbal's brisk 94 not out further fortified J&K's dominance.

Amid the anticipation, J&K's Sahil Lotra expressed pride in his team's journey. With just one and a half days left, the stage is set for a historic triumph, drawing high-profile spectators including J&K CM Omar Abdullah and BCCI president Mithun Manhas to witness cricket history in the making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Court Seizes Property for Mule Bank Accounts

Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Court Seizes Property for Mule Bank Accounts

 India
2
Nigeria's Energy Crisis: Gas Shortages Leave Power Plants Struggling

Nigeria's Energy Crisis: Gas Shortages Leave Power Plants Struggling

 Global
3
Sovereignty Scuffle: Police Standoff Sparks Constitutional Debate

Sovereignty Scuffle: Police Standoff Sparks Constitutional Debate

 India
4
O Panneerselvam's Political Shift: From AIADMK to DMK

O Panneerselvam's Political Shift: From AIADMK to DMK

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026