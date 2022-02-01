British foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

British foreign minister Liz Truss said she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. Truss, who announced plans in parliament on Monday to toughen sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, was due to visit Kyiv this week as part of diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis.

"I tested positive for Covid this evening," Truss said on Twitter. "Thankfully I've had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate."

