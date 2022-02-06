Left Menu

Not inevitable that Johnson will go, UK business minister says

British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday it was not at all inevitable that Boris Johnson would have to stand down, as he gave the prime minister his backing over a recent row about his conduct. "I don't see what he's seeing," Kwarteng told Sky News on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-02-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 14:29 IST
Not inevitable that Johnson will go, UK business minister says
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday it was not at all inevitable that Boris Johnson would have to stand down, as he gave the prime minister his backing over a recent row about his conduct. Johnson has been engulfed in a state of crisis for around three months, with some lawmakers in his own party saying he should quit following lockdown parties held at his residence during the pandemic, and other issues.

Charles Walker, a previously loyal senior Conservative lawmaker, told the Observer newspaper it was now "inevitable" that his party would remove Johnson from office. "I don't see what he's seeing," Kwarteng told Sky News on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022