Not inevitable that Johnson will go, UK business minister says

British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday it was not at all inevitable that Boris Johnson would have to stand down, as he gave the prime minister his backing over a recent row about his conduct. Johnson has been engulfed in a state of crisis for around three months, with some lawmakers in his own party saying he should quit following lockdown parties held at his residence during the pandemic, and other issues.

Charles Walker, a previously loyal senior Conservative lawmaker, told the Observer newspaper it was now "inevitable" that his party would remove Johnson from office. "I don't see what he's seeing," Kwarteng told Sky News on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)