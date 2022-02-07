Left Menu

Congress not national political party anymore, only belongs to brother-sister: Nadda

Congress is not a national political party anymore, but only belongs to a brother-sister, said Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday while slamming the grand old party in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar ahead of assembly polls.

ANI | Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:10 IST
Congress not national political party anymore, only belongs to brother-sister: Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress is not a national political party anymore, but only belongs to a brother-sister, said Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday while slamming the grand old party in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar ahead of assembly polls. "The Indian National Congress is not a national political party anymore, but belongs to a brother-sister. For them, the family is the party," Nadda said.

He also advised people to measure the promises made by leaders against their previous works and said, "the BJP is the only political party that can proudly talk about the works done by its leaders and their future plans. You (public) must measure the promises made by leaders against their previous works, and then cast your vote." Further, Nadda reminded people of the "fulfilment of 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the commitment of 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme. This has benefitted over one lakh OROP pensioners in Uttarakhand," Nadda said. Earlier on Sunday, the BJP National chief who is on a visit to the poll-bound Uttarakhand also held a public rally in Uttarkashi.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022