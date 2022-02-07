Congress not national political party anymore, only belongs to brother-sister: Nadda

Congress is not a national political party anymore, but only belongs to a brother-sister, said Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday while slamming the grand old party in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar ahead of assembly polls. "The Indian National Congress is not a national political party anymore, but belongs to a brother-sister. For them, the family is the party," Nadda said.

He also advised people to measure the promises made by leaders against their previous works and said, "the BJP is the only political party that can proudly talk about the works done by its leaders and their future plans. You (public) must measure the promises made by leaders against their previous works, and then cast your vote." Further, Nadda reminded people of the "fulfilment of 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the commitment of 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme. This has benefitted over one lakh OROP pensioners in Uttarakhand," Nadda said. Earlier on Sunday, the BJP National chief who is on a visit to the poll-bound Uttarakhand also held a public rally in Uttarkashi.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

