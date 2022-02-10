Left Menu

MVA govt creating fear atmosphere in Maharashtra, says Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday targeted Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for not taking action on the attack at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:36 IST
MVA govt creating fear atmosphere in Maharashtra, says Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday targeted Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for not taking action on the attack at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. "MVA government is creating a fear atmosphere like in West Bengal and Kerala where they (ruling government) kill BJP workers for opposing their wrongdoings but we are not frightened by their attacks," Patil said.

The BJP chief wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister and has requested his intervention in the matter as Kirit Somaiya was attacked by Shivsena workers despite being a Z plus security protectee with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel. Patil slammed the MVA government for converting the state into West Bengal and Kerala where they (ruling government) attacked BJP workers and killed them. "We didn't stop there and we will not be frightened here too," he said.

"I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention in the matter as there are so many incidents in the past two years," Patil said. He further criticised the government for misusing police machinery against BJP workers.

"Shiv Sena could go to court and seek legal protection but they are threatening us and not letting us live in the state," Patil said. Earlier in the day, former Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya urged the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review his security arrangements on the grounds that he was allegedly being attacked by Shiv Sena workers despite being under "Z plus" security of the CISF.

In a letter to the MHA, Somaiya said that there should be a review of the security system so that the Pune type incident, which allegedly took place on February 5, could be avoided in future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022