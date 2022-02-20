Left Menu

UP: Kanpur Mayor, two others booked for breach of secrecy of voting

As the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is underway on Sunday, three people have been booked for breaching the secrecy of voting including Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey, informed by the District Magistrate (DM) of Kanpur Neha Sharma.

As the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is underway on Sunday, three people have been booked for breaching the secrecy of voting including Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey, informed by the District Magistrate (DM) of Kanpur Neha Sharma. The other two persons booked are former president Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Nawab Singh and one other.

Speaking to ANI, the district magistrate said, "FIR has been lodged against the mayor under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson school polling station as she had shared pictures from inside the polling booth showing the electronic voting machine (EVM)." "The former president of BJYM, Nawab Singh has also been booked for breaching the secrecy of voting," the DM added.

Kanpur Police Commissioner, Vijay Kumar Meena told ANI, "voting is being done peacefully and security forces have been deployed in adequate numbers at all the polling booths in the city." In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls today. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10. (ANI)

