UK PM Johnson to agree immediate sanctions on Russia over Ukraine on Tuesday -spokesperson
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:25 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will agree a package of immediate sanctions against Russia at an 0630 GMT meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR) on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0630 tomorrow morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and to coordinate the UK response including agreeing a significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately,” the spokesperson said.
