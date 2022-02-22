UK PM Johnson to agree immediate sanctions on Russia over Ukraine on Tuesday -spokesperson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will agree a package of immediate sanctions against Russia at an 0630 GMT meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR) on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0630 tomorrow morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and to coordinate the UK response including agreeing a significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately,” the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)