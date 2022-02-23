Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 03:42 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a first round of economic sanctions on Russia a day after Moscow recognised the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.
The United States, the European Union, Germany and Britain also announced ways they will hit Russia financially as they fear a further incursion is to come, a move Moscow has consistently denied for months.
