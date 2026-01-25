Russia Keeps a Keen Eye on US Golden Dome Plans
Russia is vigilantly analyzing US plans for the Golden Dome missile defense shield, particularly with implications for Greenland. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed that Russian military will closely observe and assess the potential threats the shield is intended to counter, highlighting strategic concerns.
Russia is closely scrutinizing the United States' developments regarding the Golden Dome missile defense shield, as announced by the Kremlin on Sunday. This attention is markedly focused on potential operations involving Greenland.
In a statement to Russian state television, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov questioned the objectives of the shield, posing inquiries about the nature of threats it aims to deter. His comments underscore Russia's strategic apprehensions.
Peskov emphasized that the Russian military will diligently monitor the United States' advancements and analyze the proposed plans, reflecting broader strategic and political considerations in the region.
