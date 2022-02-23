Left Menu

Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Manipur's Churachandpur

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a door-to-door campaign in Churachandpur district of the state.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a door-to-door campaign in Churachandpur district of the state. Earlier today, Shah took lunch at a party worker's home during election campaigning in the district with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of state Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

During his day-long visit to the poll-bound state of Manipur, the Union Home Minister addressed a public meeting where he lauded the work done by the incumbent Chief Minister and hit out at the previous governments in the state. "The state was marred with militancy, corruption and internal fighting within the party during the dark days of the Congress government. Under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur has seen a stable government in the last five years," Shah said.

The north-eastern state of Manipur goes to the polls on February 28 and March 5. Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led BJP is seeking a second term in the office with an absolute majority. BJP has ditched all its previous alliances and is fighting on all the 60 seats alone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

