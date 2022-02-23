DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb 23

For other diaries, please see:

----------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 ** TEHRAN - Oman's foreign minister Sayyed Badr al-Busaidi holds talks in Iran. ** JAKARTA - UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan visits Indonesia to discuss trade, investment - 0850 GMT. ** BERLIN - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends weekly German cabinet meeting chaired by Chancellor Olaf Scholz - 1000 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere meets Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels - 1000 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño holds a meeting Indonesian with Finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati - 1000 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's Foreign Affairs minister Jose Manuel Albares accompanies King Felipe in a meeting with president of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic - 1200 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere meets with EU President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels - 1300 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock receives Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn - 1600 GMT. ** KYIV - Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda visit Ukraine, meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and hold joint news conference in Kyiv - 1215 GMT. ** PHNOM PENH - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Cambodia on an official visit (to Feb. 24). KINSHASA/DAKAR/BISSAU - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau. (final day). BERLIN/ PARIS - External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a six-day visit to Germany and France. (final day) VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2022 (to Mar. 1). RABAT - Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, Orna Barbivai, will pay a four-day working visit to Morocco. (final day) DAKAR – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier travels to Senegal - (final day).

PRAGUE - Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne visits Prague (final day). TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks virtually at the US think-tank the McCain Institute on the Indo-Pacific. (final day).

MOSCOW- Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Russia (to Feb. 25). KYIV - Foreign Ministers Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia, Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania and Eva-Maria Liimets of Estonia will make a joint visit to Ukraine (to Feb. 25).

Amsterdam - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to the Netherlands. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomes her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss ways to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis. BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow speak at a business seminar on '2020 next economic chapter - 0200 GMT. GENEVA - WTO's General Council meets in Geneva (to Feb. 24) COPENHAGEN - Britain's Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Denmark's Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary in Copenhagen – 1030 GMT NEW YORK CITY - U.N. General Assembly to hold annual meeting on Ukraine – 1500 GMT NEW YORK CITY - U.N. Security Council to meet on Israel and the Palestinians – 1500 GMT CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present the 2022 budget in parliament. - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 24 ** BRUSSELS - Internal market and industry ministers from EU countries meet to discuss regulation on foreign subsidies and the European Chips Act which EU policymakers proposed this month. TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends virtual G7 meeting. BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a keynote speech at a business seminar on Thailand's economy post Covid-19 - 0100 GMT. BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister speaks at World Bank's launching its first country private sector diagnostic for Thailand - 0200 GMT.

ATHENS - Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits Greece SINGAPORE - Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make a state visit to Singapore (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 25 ** BERLIN - German health minister Karl Lauterbach speaks on COVID situation as infection wave flattens - 0900 GMT. ** BANGKOK - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob meets counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha during a state visit to Thailand to discuss the pandemic recovery, security, economic ties and regional issues - 1000 GMT. PARIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian invites Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for a meeting in Paris on Friday. PARIS – Eurogroup meeting. PARIS – EU Informal meeting of ministers for the economy and finance (to Feb. 26). RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2022. (to Mar. 5). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB.27 BELARUS - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB.28 GENEVA - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian addresses U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva - 1355 GMT. GENEVA - China's foreign minister Wang Yi addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council by video amid concerns over treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its XInjiang province. - 1030 GMT GENEVA – 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to April 1). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 1 GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to address UN Human Rights Council in Geneva - 1000 GMT. GENEVA - Vladimir Makei, minister for foreign affairs of Belarus, addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva by video message - 1525 GMT

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2022 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to Congress. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2 ** ISLAMABAD - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Pakistan (to Mar. 3). GENEVA - Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock addresses UN Human Rights Council - 1000 GMT. GENEVA - Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva by video - 1020 GMT. NICOSIA - Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits Cyprus VIENNA - 26th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. ARLES, France – EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (to March 4) BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Mar. 4) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 5

MOSCOW – 69th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 6

KINSHASA, Congo (DRC) - Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde pay an official visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (to Mar. 10). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 ANKARA - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay a visit to Turkey upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (To Mar. 10) SOUTH KOREA - South Korea holds Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 10

TIBET – 63rd anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 11

SENDAI, Japan – 11th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 13 COLOMBIA - Colombian Senate election. COLOMBIA - Colombian House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal stance for 2023, banking union – 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting.

DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 11th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 34th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 20). AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands holds municipal elections. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 17

ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 11th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. DILI, Timor-Leste – Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 24 GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts summit of European Union leaders (To Mar 25) BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to March 25). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 2 VALLETTA - Pope Francis to visit Malta (to April 3) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 4

