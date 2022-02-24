Left Menu

No recommendation for summoning WB Legislative Assembly by Mamata Banerjee received, says Guv Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the Raj Bhavan had received no recommendation for summoning the state Legislative Assembly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 03:31 IST
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the Raj Bhavan had received no recommendation for summoning the state Legislative Assembly. This comes after media reports claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had accused Dhankhar of not signing files.

"No such recommendation for summoning West Bengal Legislative Assembly by CM Mamata Banerjee has been received at Raj Bhavan for consideration of the Governor," Raj Bhavan's press release read. "It's also indicated that no files, pertaining to appointment or bills or otherwise are pending for Governor's consideration," it added.

Further, in the release, the Governor said that Budget papers can be considered after assembly is summoned. Recently, Dhankhar had written to Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".

Notably, following a consistent banter between the two, Banerjee had blocked the governor from Twitter. (ANI)

