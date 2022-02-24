Ukraine says Russia is carrying out full-scale offensive
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:50 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday Russia was carrying out a full-scale offensive from multiple directions and that Ukrainian forces were resisting the attack.
"No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions," Kuleba said on Twitter.
