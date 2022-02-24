Left Menu

Slovenia PM calls for toughest Russia sanctions, Ukraine to join EU by 2030

He said Germany's decision to halt Nord Stream 2 was a game-changer but that EU should go much further in new sanctions against Russia to make sure it pays a bigger price than after fighting a brief war with Georgia in 2008 and annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Slovenia

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday he supported most hard-hitting sanctions against Russia that was possible to agree among EU countries and that Ukraine should join the bloc by 2030. "We woke up in a different Europe, a different word today. Speaking of sanctions as we know from history is not enough," Janza said on arriving to emergency talks among EU national leaders to agree how to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

"If the space of liberty, democracy, respect for human rights and rule of law is not enlarging, somebody else is," he said, in calling for Kyiv to get "a real European perspective". He said Germany's decision to halt Nord Stream 2 was a game-changer but that EU should go much further in new sanctions against Russia to make sure it pays a bigger price than after fighting a brief war with Georgia in 2008 and annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

