Pro-Kremlin politician in Ukraine has escaped house arrest, interior minister adviser says

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 19:24 IST
The Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has escaped house arrest, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said in a statement.

Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, had been under house arrest since last year after the authorities opened a treason case against him. Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian figure who says Russian President Vladimir Putin is godfather to his daughter, denies wrongdoing.

"I have no confirmation of this information," Medvedchuk's spokesman said when asked for comment.

