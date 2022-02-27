Pro-Kremlin politician in Ukraine has escaped house arrest, interior minister adviser says

The Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has escaped house arrest, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said in a statement.

Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, had been under house arrest since last year after the authorities opened a treason case against him. Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian figure who says Russian President Vladimir Putin is godfather to his daughter, denies wrongdoing.

"I have no confirmation of this information," Medvedchuk's spokesman said when asked for comment.

