Ukraine Crises: Cong MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla to visit Poland to help stranded Indian students

By Ajit K Jha Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla will be going to Poland to help stranded Indian students in Ukraine on Friday.

Congress Punjab leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla while exclusively speaking to ANI said that he will be leaving for Poland to help stranded Indian students in Ukraine. He further informed ANI that he is going to Poland tomorrow for four days. "The people of Punjab living in Poland need help. We will help Indian students and citizens," he added.

Earlier, a delegation of Punjab Congress MPs met Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi at her residence on Wednesday. The meeting was regarding helping bring all the stranded Indians in Ukraine to India as soon as possible. Congress Punjab MPs, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Manish Tewari, Amar Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu and others were present in the meeting.

The opposition stands united with the government, opposition leaders said on Thursday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the consultative committee of his ministry on Russia's attack on Ukraine and the evacuation of Indians from the crisis-hit nation. During the meeting, which was attended by nine MPs from six parties, including Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Adding up, Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost." (ANI)

