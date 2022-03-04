Left Menu

Punjab: BJP leader Gurmit Singh Sodhi booked for allegedly beating, threatening one on election day

BJP leader and former Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Sodhi have been booked for allegedly beating and threatening 29-year-old Surjit Singh on the state Assembly election day on February 20.

BJP leader Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and former Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Sodhi have been booked for allegedly beating and threatening 29-year-old Surjit Singh on the state Assembly election day on February 20. They have been booked under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) following an FIR.

Rana Sodhi, a four-time MLA from Guruharsahai, after quitting Congress, was declared a candidate for BJP from Ferozepur Urban and Sukhpal Singh Nannu is a former MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS). In the Police complaint, victim Surjit Singh of village Jallo Ke Gatti Rahime Ke stated that on the afternoon of February 20 (Punjab election day), Satnam Singh and Sonu of Hazara village and Surinder Singh of Bhakhra village threatened and abused him when he tried to stop them from purchasing votes and distributing money.

Singh further said that when he went to cast his vote, BJP candidate Rana Sodhi and Sukhpal Singh Nannu asked Sonu Singh, Mangat Ram, Satnam Singh, Surinder Singh, and other 20-25 unidentified persons to physically assault him. "When Sukhpal Singh Nannu hit me on my head with the butt of a gun, I collapsed and was bleeding," said Surjit. He added that his mobile phone was also snatched.

Meanwhile, in the counter case, on the complaint of Rana Sodhi, Surjit Singh has also been booked under Sections 323 and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC. However, further investigations are on. (ANI)

