Left Menu

Brazil wants peace in Ukraine but does not take sides, minister says

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said on Tuesday that the South American nation wanted to help forge peace in Ukraine but failed to condemn Russia's invasion, arguing his country would not take sides in the conflict. "Brazil's position is clear...

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:00 IST
Brazil wants peace in Ukraine but does not take sides, minister says
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said on Tuesday that the South American nation wanted to help forge peace in Ukraine but failed to condemn Russia's invasion, arguing his country would not take sides in the conflict.

"Brazil's position is clear... we are on the side of world peace," Franca told a news conference in Lisbon. "We think we can reach that...by helping to find a way out (of the conflict) and not by taking sides."

He said Brazil does not look at Russian's invasion of Ukraine from a position of "indifference" but of "impartiality."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022