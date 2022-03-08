Brazil wants peace in Ukraine but does not take sides, minister says
Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said on Tuesday that the South American nation wanted to help forge peace in Ukraine but failed to condemn Russia's invasion, arguing his country would not take sides in the conflict.
- Country:
- Portugal
Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said on Tuesday that the South American nation wanted to help forge peace in Ukraine but failed to condemn Russia's invasion, arguing his country would not take sides in the conflict.
"Brazil's position is clear... we are on the side of world peace," Franca told a news conference in Lisbon. "We think we can reach that...by helping to find a way out (of the conflict) and not by taking sides."
He said Brazil does not look at Russian's invasion of Ukraine from a position of "indifference" but of "impartiality."
