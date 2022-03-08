DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 8

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

----------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MARCH 8 ** ABU DHABI - Sheikh Hasina Prime Minister of Bangladesh pays an official five days visit to United Arab Emirates (to March 11) ** NICOSIA - President of Slovenia Borut Pahor on an official visit to Cyprus and is scheduled to meet with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades to discuss bilateral relations. ** TAIPEI CITY - An eight-member delegation from Belize led by Johnny Briceño Prime Minister of Belize on a 5-day visit to Taiwan (to March 12) ** CHISINAU - Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska to Visit Moldova and is scheduled to meet with her Moldovan counterpart Nicolae Popescu. ** RIYADH – Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to visit Saudi Arabia. ** MAASTRICHT, Netherlands - Dutch Finance minister Sigrid Kaag delivers a speech marking the 30th anniversary of the Treaty of Maastricht, that laid the foundation for the monetary union, outlining the new Dutch government's stance on EU policies. - 1200 GMT ** BRUSSELS - News conference by European Commission Vice-President Schinas, Commissioner Johansson and Lenarcic on EU solidarity with those fleeing the war in Ukraine. - 1500 GMT ** LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British lawmakers via video link in his first address to the UK parliament. - 1700 GMT ABU DHABI / DOHA - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visits to the UAE and Qatar on a trip expected to focus on natural gas supplies (Final Day) BRUSSELS/WARSAW/CHIȘINAU/RIGA/TALLINN - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia (Final Day). KINSHASA, Congo (DRC) - Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde pay an official visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (To Mar. 10). GENEVA – 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council (To April 1). LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts leaders of the V4 group: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic. GENEVA - President of Hungary Janos Ader, WMO Secretary-General Prof Petteri Taalas and Mohamed Abdel-Ati, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Egypt brief media on climate change and call for urgent action in the face of growing threats. - 1300 GMT TALLINN - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. RIGA - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Latvia, he will meet with the President, Egils Levits at the Riga Castle. GENEVA - Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, to speak at the U.N. Human Rights Council's month-long session on a host of situations in hotspot countries, followed by a debate - 0900 GMT GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 STRASBOURG, France - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas gives news conference in Strasbourg with EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola after a debate with European lawmakers about the security situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - 1130 GMT OTTAWA - NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to speak at Ottawa's annual security conference - 1600 GMT WARSAW/ BUCHAREST - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania (to March 11) ANKARA - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay a visit to Turkey upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (To Mar. 10) SOUTH KOREA - South Korea holds Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 10

** ANTALYA, Turkey - Dmytro Kuleba Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Sergeĭ Viktorovich Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation will meet in Antalya. ** WARSAW - Poland's President Andrzej Duda will meet with visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Warsaw. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Colombian President Ivan Duque to the White House, during which the two leaders will discuss regional and global issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. VERSAILLES, France - EU leaders gather for summit in Versailles (To March 11). TIBET – 63rd anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 11

** BERLIN - Germany hosts a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global food security and how to best stabilize food markets SENDAI, Japan – 11th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 12 TURKMENISTAN – President election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 13 ** ISTANBUL - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to meet President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. COLOMBIA - Colombian Senate election. COLOMBIA - Colombian House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 14 COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visits Greenland. (To March 17) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal stance for 2023, banking union – 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 11th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 34th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack.

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 20). AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands holds municipal elections. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 17 ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 11th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. DILI, Timor-Leste – Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 DUBLIN - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to visit the Republic of Ireland (to Mar. 25)

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 24 GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts summit of European Union leaders (To Mar 25) BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to March 25). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 25 PARIS - Finland Finance Minister Annika Saarikko will represent Finland at the informal meeting of finance ministers (Ecofin) in Paris. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 31

VIENNA - 27th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 2 VALLETTA - Pope Francis to visit Malta (to April 3) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY , APRIL 3 COSTA RICA – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 4 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on G20, banking union – 1300 GMT LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 5 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 7 NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Ukur Yatani is scheduled to present the government's spending plan for the 2022/23 (July-June) fiscal year to parliament - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 10 PARIS, France - Presidential election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY APRIL 11 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager speaks on artificial intelligence at a Politico event - 0700 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 24 LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Slovenian National Assembly election. PARIS, France - Presidential election (Second round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 25 NEW YORK, United States - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (to Apr. 28) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 9

MANILA, Philippines - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 24

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 29 BOGOTA, Colombia - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)