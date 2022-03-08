Fadnavis alleges Maha govt planning conspiracy against BJP leaders, demands CBI probe

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnvais on Tuesday alleged that the special public prosecutor of the state government has been planning a conspiracy against BJP leaders and urged Vidhan Sabha Speaker for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter. Fadnavis also handed over a pen drive with 125 hours of video recording to the Assembly Speaker.

"What is going on in the state if the special public prosecutor (SSP) of the state government plans a conspiracy against us. All these things have happened, I have videos and I am not talking in the air. Now, the important this is that who will investigate this? So, I request you (Speaker) that this must be investigated by CBI," said Fadnvais in the state Assembly. Fadnavis further added that the Opposition has no trust in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and threatened to go to court if the Speaker denies the request.

"We don't trust them and if you(the Speaker) don't allow then we will go to Court," he said. The former Maharashtra chief minister said that the 125-hour video in the pen drive showed a special public prosecutor conspiring to trap the opposition leaders in MCOCA and other such cases.

The Leader of Opposition showed a pen drive, claiming to have 125 hours video recording of a Special PP who was conspiring to trap opposition leaders in MCOCA and other cases Fadnavis handed over a pen drive of selected videos to the Speaker and said that a copy will be given to Home minister Dilip Walse Patil too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)