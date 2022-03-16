UK Foreign Secretary Truss sceptical on peace talks over Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:18 IST
Britain's foreign secretary Liz Truss said she was skeptical about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin had to be stopped at all costs.
"I am skeptical about the peace talks whilst Putin is still waging war in Ukraine. He has to implement a ceasefire and withdraw his troops for those peace talks to be taken to be taken seriously," Truss told BBC TV.
Putin has to be stopped "at all costs", she said.
