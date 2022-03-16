Violence has no place in democracy: WB Guv

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:30 IST
Voicing concern over the killing of two councillors in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said political violence has no place in a democracy.

Dhankhar, who was on way to north Bengal, told reporters at Bagdogra airport that several political parties have voiced their ''serious concern'' over the recent murders of the councillors of Panihati and Jhalda Municipalities. “…Various parties have aired their concern to me about the deaths of two corporators (councillors)…and the mysterious killing of Anis Khan (at Amta),'' he said.

Congress councillor Tapan Kandu and TMC’s Anupam Dutta, were on Sunday gunned down in separate incidents in Jhalda area of Purulia and Panihati in North 24 Parganas while student leader Anis Khan was allegedly assaulted by four persons, one of them in police uniform, and pushed off from the third floor of his house in Amta area of Howrah district on February 18 midnight leading to his death.

Highlighting the need to ensure that the image of West Bengal does not get “tarnished” by such incidents and there is no recurrence of post-poll violence in the state, the governor expressed hope that everyone will work towards making it a peaceful place. Commenting on Dhankhar's views, veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy said ''Few stray incidents have taken place in our state and the police are investigating, but these don't reflect the overall situation. The law and order here is better than BJP-ruled states. “Four protesting farmers were mowed down by a car in Uttar Pradesh. A woman was gang-raped at Hathras. What does the governor think about the situation in UP? Didn't any violence take place there?'' PTI SUS MM MM

