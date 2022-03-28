Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2022 04:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 04:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."
"No," Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Washington
- Biden
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 15-Ukraine says Russian forces kill seven civilians in evacuation convoy
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
NATO chief says Russia may use chemical weapons - German paper
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now