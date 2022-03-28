Left Menu

Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia

Updated: 28-03-2022 04:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 04:05 IST
U.S President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"No," Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.

