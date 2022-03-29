Left Menu

West Bengal BJP MPs meeting with PM Modi rescheduled to March 31

The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP MPs from West Bengal, which was earlier scheduled for March 30, has been postponed to March 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:04 IST
West Bengal BJP MPs meeting with PM Modi rescheduled to March 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP MPs from West Bengal, which was earlier scheduled for March 30, has been postponed to March 31. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from West Bengal were to meet PM Modi over breakfast on Wednesday morning, as per the earlier schedule at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the PM.

The MPs will now meet PM Modi on Thursday, which is March 31. PM Modi often meets MPs of different states during the Parliament session.

PM Modi talks more on non-political issues in these meetings, mostly about motivating MPs to do more.Recently, PM Modi interacted with MPs of Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022