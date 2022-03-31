Rahul Gandhi demands Centre to bring rising fuel prices under control

Staging a protest against the fuel price hike, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the BJP-led Centre to bring the rising fuel prices under control. Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged a protest at Vijay Chowk on Thursday against the fuel price hike. Senior party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Shakti Sinh Gohil and others were present at the protest.

"In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel price have been increased nine times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today," Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons at Vijay Chowk. The Congress leaders protested with cutouts of LPG cylinders and placards having the slogans 'Rollback fuel price hike'.

"Today, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are holding nationwide protests against fuel & LPG price hike," said Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. "We had predicted that as soon as elections in five states will conclude, the fuel prices will be hiked. We demand that fuel prices be rolled back. The government cannot understand the difficulties being faced by the public because of rising fuel prices," Leader of Congress at Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

To take on the BJP-led central government on the issues of inflation and fuel price hike, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. Fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Thursday, netting an increase of about Rs 6.40 a litre in nine revisions in 10 days so far.In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 101.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 (increased by 76 paise) a litre and diesel is Rs 97.52 (increased by 76 paise) per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 a litre (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 96.22 per litre (increased by 80 paise). There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people. (ANI)

