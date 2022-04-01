Left Menu

China's Xi calls on EU to view China 'independently' -state media

Xi at the Friday summit also told EU leaders that both sides should communicate more on major issues concerning their bilateral relations and world peace, and that China and Europe should provide stability in a volatile world, CCTV reported.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:06 IST
China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday he hopes the European Union can form its view of China "independently", state broadcaster CCTV reported. Xi was speaking to the presidents of the European Commission and European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel at a video summit.

China had been concerned that European countries are taking harder-line foreign policy cues from the United States and has previously called for the EU to "exclude external interference" from its relations with China.

