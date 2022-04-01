Left Menu

Vandalism during protest outside Delhi CM residence will encourage anarchist elements: Assembly Speaker

Eight people were arrested in connection with the incident, officials had said on Thursday.The Delhi Police on Friday told the high court here that it had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged vandalism and registered an FIR.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said the act of vandalism during a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would ''encourage anarchist elements'' and ''misguide'' the young generations of the country.

Addressing a press conference in the Assembly premises, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ''condemn it in the strongest words''.

Activists of the BJP's youth wing BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, had staged a protest outside Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday demanding his apology for allegedly ''mocking'' Kashmiri Pandits in the backdrop of ''The Kashmir Files'' film.

Goel said, ''I had met the CM the day this incident happened. CCTV (cameras) and barriers were damaged, and yellow paint was sprayed on walls. And, it was led by an MP, nothing can be more condemnable than that.'' ''This kind of incident will encourage anarchist elements and misguide the young generations of this country,'' the Speaker said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged on Wednesday that activists of the BJYM had attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area.

Police registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the incident. Eight people were arrested in connection with the incident, officials had said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police on Friday told the high court here that it had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged vandalism and registered an FIR.

