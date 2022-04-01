Was put under "immense pressure" to become witness against Asif Ali Zardari in corruption cases, says former Pak diplomat

Pakistan's former ambassador to Iran said he escaped to Canada nearly 20 years ago as there was ''immense pressure'' on him to become a witness against former President Asif Ali Zardari in corruption cases, according to a media report on Friday.

MB Abbasi, who was Pakistan's ambassador to Iran from October 2008 to October 2010 and National Bank of Pakistan's president from 1995-96, was speaking at the launch of his book ''The Rule of Justice'' in London, Geo News reported.

When I left Pakistan there was a ''witch hunt campaign'' against Zardari, he said. Former Prime Minister late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's daughter Sanam Bhutto was present at the book launch, among others affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

His remarks came ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday. Khan is also chief of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Zardari is among the three Opposition leaders who have backed the no-confidence motion against Khan.

Abbasi said: ''I have known Asif Ali Zardari and the Bhutto family for a long time. I knew nothing about any scandal and Zardari never asked me to do anything wrong on his behalf. Yet, I was asked to become an approver against him and I decided to get out so as not to help in the implication of Zardari on bogus grounds.” Abbasi, in the last 20 years, has based himself in Toronto, Canada.

Zardari, who was the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, is facing multiple corruption cases that have stemmed from a mega money laundering scandal, which came into light in 2018.

The veteran PPP leader was released from jail in December 2019 after the Islamabad High Court approved his bail on medical grounds. He had been suffering from ischemic heart disease, which means his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.

