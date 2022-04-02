Left Menu

PM greets people on Ramzan's commencement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. ''May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society,'' he said. The Ramzan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday.

