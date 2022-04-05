Left Menu

White House says congressional deal on COVID aid won't meet all "dire" needs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 01:38 IST
White House says congressional deal on COVID aid won't meet all "dire" needs
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Monday said it welcomed progress on an emerging deal in Congress for additional COVID aid but said it would not meet all the "dire" needs that a higher amount of aid would achieve.

"We are encouraged by the strong progress that Congress is making in finalizing a deal," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

She noted that the White House had requested $22.5 billion rather than the $10 billion in the emerging agreement and said the lesser figure would not meet all of the country's "dire needs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022