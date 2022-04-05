Left Menu

Russia will continue to exercise its veto in UNSC on Ukraine crisis: US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 05:55 IST
Russia will continue to exercise its veto in the United Nations Security Council on issues related to its invasion of Ukraine, the United States has said.

“Obviously, with Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), it will be difficult to imagine that they will not attempt to exercise their veto to block something,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference on Monday.

“But there have been creative solutions to the question of accountability in the past, and I am not going to prejudge what solution would be applied here or what forum or venue would be applied,” he said when asked about the challenges that the US and its other partners are facing in UNSC at a time when it is trying to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities in Ukraine.

Sullivan emphasised that there should be accountability for these war crimes.

“… accountability has to be felt at every level of the Russian system. And the United States will work with the international community to ensure that accountability is applied at the appropriate time,” he said.

PTI LKJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

