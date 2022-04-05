Kremlin says Biden's war crime comment on Putin unacceptable
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday a remark by U.S. President Joe Biden that Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes was unacceptable and unworthy. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said the United States was likely to impose further sanctions on Russia.
"Americans are unlikely to give up their favourite practice," Peskov said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Americans
- Kremlin
- United States
- Vladimir
- U.S.
- Putin
- Peskov
- Joe Biden
- Dmitry Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection
INSIGHT-Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in
U.S. SEC set to unveil landmark climate change disclosure rule
'Cowboys for Trump' founder faces U.S. Capitol riot criminal trial
Italy, U.S., France, Germany and Britain leaders to hold call on Monday -statement