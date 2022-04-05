Left Menu

Kremlin says Biden's war crime comment on Putin unacceptable

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:41 IST
Kremlin says Biden's war crime comment on Putin unacceptable
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday a remark by U.S. President Joe Biden that Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes was unacceptable and unworthy. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said the United States was likely to impose further sanctions on Russia.

"Americans are unlikely to give up their favourite practice," Peskov said.

