Kremlin says Biden's war crime comment on Putin unacceptable

The Kremlin said on Tuesday a remark by U.S. President Joe Biden that Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes was unacceptable and unworthy. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said the United States was likely to impose further sanctions on Russia.

"Americans are unlikely to give up their favourite practice," Peskov said.

