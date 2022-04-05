Left Menu

Maha law and order situation under control, police keeping tab at all levels, says minister

The law and order situation in Maharashtra is under control and the police were keeping a close tab at their respective levels, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said here on Tuesday.Walse Patil made the comments after holding a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state.A meeting was held to review the land and order situation in the state.

The law and order situation in Maharashtra is ''under control'' and the police were keeping a close tab at their respective levels, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said here on Tuesday.

Walse Patil made the comments after holding a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state.

''A meeting was held to review the land and order situation in the state. The situation is under control everywhere in the state. All police officials are keeping a close tab at their respective levels,” Walse Patil said, and urged people to cooperate with the authorities.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had on Saturday made a pitch for removing high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques and the BJP had endorsed the demand.

Replying to a question on this, Walse Patil said such demands were part of the BJP's agenda and said the saffron party was raising the issue in neighbouring Karnataka and other states as well.

''I have said several times earlier too that such agitations are staged to polarise Hindu votes by creating uneasiness among the people,” he added.

Replying to a question on whether he thought such an agitation could lead to riots, the home minister replied in the negative.

''I don't think there will be any riot as our police force is keeping a close tab,'' the minister said, PTI ENM BNM BNM

