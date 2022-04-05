Left Menu

Anurag Thakur warns of stern action against online channels spreading misinformation, fake news

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday warned of stern action against online channels found spreading misinformation and fake news as India blocked YouTube channels, Twitter accounts and Facebook accounts indulging in such acts today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:29 IST
Anurag Thakur warns of stern action against online channels spreading misinformation, fake news
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday warned of stern action against online channels found spreading misinformation and fake news as India blocked YouTube channels, Twitter accounts and Facebook accounts indulging in such acts today. "Central government blocked 22 youtube channels, 18 were operating from India while 4 were from Pakistan. We've blocked such channels earlier too, the total number of blocked channels stands at 78," said Thakur.

He added that the government won't shy away from taking such action in the future also. "These channels were involved in spreading misinformation impacting India's sovereignty, national security, and relations with other countries. They were spreading fake news about the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. We won't shy away from taking such action in the future," he said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders for blocking 22 YouTube-based news channels, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website for spreading disinformation related to India's national security and foreign relations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases; U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomat...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022