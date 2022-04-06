Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP emerged as party of poor, Dalits, downtrodden, says Nadda

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the BJP has emerged as the party of the poor, backwards, Dalits and the downtrodden in the society who were not taken care of by anyone so far, party president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

Participating in a procession on the BJP's foundation day in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency that is due for bypoll, Nadda called upon the party workers to ensure the benefits of the Modi government's schemes reach the street vendors, drivers and rickshaw pullers.

The Rajendra Nagar seat got vacant recently with the resignation of sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha who was promoted by his party as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Paying homage to the founders of the party, Nadda said the BJP has formed governments in 12 states on its own while in some others NDA is in power.

''There was a time when we were mocked as 'Hum Do Hamare Do' but now we have become the world's largest party. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has now become a party of poor, backwards, Dalits and the last man on the social ladder who were unheard so far,'' Nadda said.

''The BJP has been winning polls and we have to maintain this and take it forward. In many states we are in opposition fighting dynastic parties which are a danger for democracy,'' he said.

Nadda claimed that the BJP was the only party infused with nationalism while the opposition are concerned about individual interest.

