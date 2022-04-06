Price rise: Curse for people, celebration for BJP, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP over rising inflation, saying while the price rise has become a curse for people, the ruling party is celebrating it like an event and making a mockery of the countrymen.

Congress national spokesman Gaurav Vallabh told reporters here that the BJP has taken its victory in the Assembly elections of four states as a ''licence to loot''.

''The brutal, heavy and back-breaking price hike imposed by the Narendra Modi government on people of the country from April 1 has spoiled the budget of every family,'' he said apparently referring to an increase in fuel prices.

''The BJP's electoral victory has become a licence to loot and the BJP government has given a new year gift to the country by imposing a burden of Rs 1,60,321 crore on the Hindu New Year,'' Gaurav Vallabh said. The Congress leader said inflation has turned out to be the biggest challenge and affecting the life of every family. ''Inflation has become the curse of every citizen's life and being celebrated as a daily event by the BJP and the Modi government to ridicule the citizens,'' he said lashing out at the ruling party, which celebrated its foundation day on Wednesday.

He said people of the country are battered and plagued by ''expensive Modiism''.

''The government is giving a daily good morning gift by increasing the price of petrol and diesel. The Modi government earned a profit of Rs 26,51,919 crore in the last eight years by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel alone,'' he said.

Condemning the hike in LPG prices and the increase in road tax and the tax on medicines, he said there is no aspect related to the life of common people which has not been affected by price rise. ''In this way, the Modi government is responsible for robbing people,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pankaj Tiwari in a statement said as part of its nationwide “Inflation-Free India” campaign, the party will take out a padyatra till the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Thursday.

