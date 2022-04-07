Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:42 IST
ED questions Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate Thursday in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago, officials said here.

The National Conference leader arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters this morning where his statement in being recorded, they said. The case was registered by the ED earlier this year, they said.

