Left Menu

Kuch toh log kahenge: Tharoor's reax to viral video of him in conversation with Supriya Sule in LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:29 IST
Kuch toh log kahenge: Tharoor's reax to viral video of him in conversation with Supriya Sule in LS
  • Country:
  • India

With a video of Shashi Tharoor in conversation with NCP's Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha proceedings viral, the Congress MP on Thursday tweeted that she was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.

In another tweet, he also posted lyrics of a popular song from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer 'Amar Prem' -- 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna', and tagged Sule.

The video has gone viral on social media with many superimposing movie songs and taking digs.

''For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's and my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next,'' Tharoor said in his first tweet.

''She was speaking softly so as not to disturb Farooq Sahib, so I leaned over to hear her,'' the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

The video clip is from Tuesday when a short-duration discussion was held in the Lower House on 'Situation in Ukraine' and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was participating in the debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022