Left Menu

Opposition should come together, discussions ongoing on what should be its framework: Rahul

Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, what should be the framework and that has to be developed. Yadav said he is concerned about the country and that there is a need to work for the weaker sections of the society.On whether Gandhi should become Congress president, Yadav said, Why not

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:32 IST
Opposition should come together, discussions ongoing on what should be its framework: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties that are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS should come together and discussions are ongoing on what should be its framework, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Friday after meeting RJD leader Sharad Yadav.

Addressing the media with the Congress leader by his side, Yadav said Gandhi should take over as the president of the Congress party.

Asked if the Opposition must come together to take on the BJP, Gandhi said , ''Opposition parties that are against RSS and Narendra Modi should come together. Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, what should be the framework and that has to be developed.'' Yadav said he is concerned about the country and that there is a need to work for the weaker sections of the society.

On whether Gandhi should become Congress president, Yadav said, ''Why not? Rahul Gandhi works for the party 24X7 and I think he should become the president of the party. The Congress should make him president.'' When Gandhi was asked to comment on the issue, he said, ''We will see about that.'' Describing Yadav as his ''guru'', Gandhi said he agrees with him that the country is in a ''bad state'' as ''hatred'' is being spread and the country is being divided.

''All of us are facing this challenge. We have to bring the country together, we have to take the country on the path of brotherhood again. He was unwell for a long time, I am happy that he is fighting fit now. He has taught me a lot about politics,'' Gandhi said.

''People think that economy is different from the condition of the society.In a country which does not have harmony, hatred will increase and inflation will rise,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022