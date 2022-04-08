MSRTC staffers' stir at Pawar's home: NCP's Jayant Patil, Praful Patel condemn stone-pelting

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil and senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday condemned the alleged stone-pelting during the protest by some MSRTC staffers outside party chief Sharad Pawar's residence and demanded strict action against those involved.

The stone pelting at Pawar's residence is condemnable and police must act against those behind the stone pelting, Patil, who is also Maharashtra unit chief of the NCP, said.

Patil also wondered what could have been the trigger for the agitation as MSRTC staffers had welcomed the Bombay High Court's verdict in connection with their case on Thursday.

The High Court on Thursday directed the striking Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers to resume duty by April 22, and also asked the corporation to not take any action against these employees.

''To date in Maharashtra, there has never been such an act of attack on the house of a leader under any circumstances. It is highly reprehensible to throw stones at the house of a revered leader of Maharashtra and our country. I request the @MumbaiPolice to take strict action against the perpetrators of the stoning and arrest the culprits,'' Patel tweeted.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto accused the BJP of instigating the ''despicable and cowardly'' act through advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, the counsel for MSRTC workers. ''The BJP, in their hunger to gain power in Maharashtra by hook or crook, is stooping to the lowest level of street politics,” he alleged, adding that all parties must take note of this incident and voice their dissent.

