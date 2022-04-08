Left Menu

MSRTC staffers' stir at Pawar's home: NCP's Jayant Patil, Praful Patel condemn stone-pelting

I request the MumbaiPolice to take strict action against the perpetrators of the stoning and arrest the culprits, Patel tweeted.NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto accused the BJP of instigating the despicable and cowardly act through advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, the counsel for MSRTC workers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:45 IST
MSRTC staffers' stir at Pawar's home: NCP's Jayant Patil, Praful Patel condemn stone-pelting
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil and senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday condemned the alleged stone-pelting during the protest by some MSRTC staffers outside party chief Sharad Pawar's residence and demanded strict action against those involved.

The stone pelting at Pawar's residence is condemnable and police must act against those behind the stone pelting, Patil, who is also Maharashtra unit chief of the NCP, said.

Patil also wondered what could have been the trigger for the agitation as MSRTC staffers had welcomed the Bombay High Court's verdict in connection with their case on Thursday.

The High Court on Thursday directed the striking Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers to resume duty by April 22, and also asked the corporation to not take any action against these employees.

''To date in Maharashtra, there has never been such an act of attack on the house of a leader under any circumstances. It is highly reprehensible to throw stones at the house of a revered leader of Maharashtra and our country. I request the @MumbaiPolice to take strict action against the perpetrators of the stoning and arrest the culprits,'' Patel tweeted.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto accused the BJP of instigating the ''despicable and cowardly'' act through advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, the counsel for MSRTC workers. ''The BJP, in their hunger to gain power in Maharashtra by hook or crook, is stooping to the lowest level of street politics,” he alleged, adding that all parties must take note of this incident and voice their dissent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022