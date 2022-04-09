Left Menu

Manish Sisodia calls former AAP Himachal chief 'characterless', says was about to terminate him

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for inducting Aam Aadmi Party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari and called his former party leader "characterless" adding that the party was about to terminate him today for his "anti-women remarks".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 14:21 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for inducting Aam Aadmi Party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari and called his former party leader "characterless" adding that the party was about to terminate him today for his "anti-women remarks". Sisodia's remarks came after Kesari along with AAP general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh joined the BJP on Friday in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said, "The party that claims to be the largest party in the world is in such a state that its president and a Union Minister induct such a person into the party who has complaints against his name and who talks ill about women." "The Chief Ministerial face of the BJP hugs a characterless man in frustration. Complaints were received about his misbehaviour with women and we were about to terminate him from the party. Today the BJP has inducted him. That is his rightful place," Sisodia added taking a jibe at Anurag Thakur.

Responding to Thakur's remark after the induction of the AAP leaders into the BJP that the AAP does not give importance to its party workers, Sisodia said that it is the AAP's 'principle' to not tolerate any person for misbehaviour against women. "It is party's clear principle that if a complaint is received about misbehaviour against women, he would not be tolerated," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal does not pay attention to his party workers. Those who shed their sweat on the ground for 8 years did not even get a chance to stand on their chariots. These AAP leaders have joined BJP for their self-respect and self-respect of Himachal." (ANI)

