UK's Johnson visits Kyiv, discusses more aid with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:03 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Kyiv on Saturday to discuss providing Ukraine with more financial and military aid in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Johnson's office said. Johnson met Zelenskiy "in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
