Left Menu

UK's Johnson visits Kyiv, discusses more aid with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:03 IST
UK's Johnson visits Kyiv, discusses more aid with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
K Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Kyiv on Saturday to discuss providing Ukraine with more financial and military aid in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Johnson's office said. Johnson met Zelenskiy "in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022