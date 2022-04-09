UK's Johnson visits Kyiv, discusses more aid with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Kyiv on Saturday to discuss providing Ukraine with more financial and military aid in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Johnson's office said. Johnson met Zelenskiy "in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)