Nagaland legislators to visit Delhi next week over peace process

A delegation of legislators from Nagaland would reach Delhi on Monday to meet Union ministers and central leaders of different political parties to urge them for formulating a solution to the vexed Naga political issue at the earliest.

The decision was taken on Saturday at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of the assembly on Naga political issue chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

It was decided that the core committee of the Parliamentary Committee, comprising at least 15 MLAs, would be leaving for Delhi on Monday to meet Union ministers and central leaders of different political parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu told PTI.

Asked if the core committee would also be meeting the NSCN(IM) and Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs), Kronu said they have not decided on it and it would depend on the outcome of their meeting with the central leaders.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman TR Zeliang, who is the co-convenor of the committee, was also present in the meeting, held at the State Banquet Hall in Chief Minister’s Residential Complex.

Kronu, who is the member secretary of the committee, said that the meeting was also attended by the two MPs from the state.

The meeting also reviewed the activities of the Parliamentary Committee since its formation in June last year.

The Parliamentary Committee has been holding consultative meetings with the tribal bodies and civil societies in the state to actively facilitate the Naga peace process, while also appealing to the negotiating groups to come together for a solution that is honourable, acceptable and transparent.

The Centre has been holding negotiations to find a solution to the Naga issue with NSCN(IM) since 1997 and signed the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015.

Parallel talks are also being held with WC-NNPGs, which comprise seven Naga groups and inked the Agreed Position on November 17, 2017.

Talks with both the Naga negotiating parties were said to have concluded on October 30, 2019 but no final solution has been arrived at till date.

The Working Committee of NNPGs has expressed its willingness to ink the final solution but the NSCN(IM) has remained rigid on its demand for a separate flag and constitution of the Nagas, which has been refused by the Centre.

